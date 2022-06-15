Travel Vietnam strives to fuel post-pandemic inbound tourism Three months have passed since Vietnam completely reopened its tourism activities, including both inbound and outbound tours. While domestic travel is witnessing a boom, stronger efforts are needed to seize post-pandemic opportunities to attract more international visitors.

Travel Hanoi a friendly, safe destination in post-pandemic times Hanoi's tourism is bouncing back as the capital city is a friendly and safe destination for foreign tourists in the post-pandemic period.

Videos Digital transformation in tourism in Nghe An Digital transformation in the tourism sector has become an inexorable trend, bringing travel closer to all and contributing to promoting tours and trips.

Tours Ninh Thuan turning Mui Dinh into high-end tourism site Located in the central province of Ninh Thuan, Mui Dinh (Cape Dinh) is a land of idyllic and unspoiled beauty with blue seas, white sands, and golden sunshine. Son Hai fishing village, Son Hai sandy desert, Mui Dinh Lighthouse, Bai Trang Beach, and Mui Dinh Mountain, with undulating rocky reefs and sunny and windy golden sand dunes, give Mui Dinh a rare beauty.