Lonely Planet suggested newlyweds can spend their unforgettable honeymoon in the “pearl island” of Phu Quoc, the ancient town of Hoi An or Ha Long Bay - the UNESCO World Heritage Site without hurting their wallet.

According to the website, the top 10 budget-friendly getaways allow visitors to count their pennies without compromising on the once-in-a-lifetime experience. Indeed, they can experience a dynamic culture and delicious cuisine during their first adventure as newlyweds.

Lonely Planet stressed that Vietnam is something of a street-food heaven, adding that that visitors must sample the country's signature dishes, such as Pho bo (beef noodle soup), Bun cha (a type of barbecued pork with rice noodles), and Banh mi, a local type of baguette.

The magazine also recommended that foreign couples pay a visit to the country outside of the high season of July and August as they will have the best chance possible to find budget accommodation./.

VNA