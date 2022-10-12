Ministry of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien is in Moscow to attend the Russian Energy Week (REW 2022) International Forum, which was opened at Manege Central Exhibition Hall on October 12.



The event, the fifth of its kind, gathered more than 3,000 delegates, including ministers from Azerbaijan, Algeria, Hungary, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Mali, Myanmar, Belarus, Syria, Sierra Leone, Turkey, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, and around 50 heads of diplomatic corps, together with CEOs and representatives of major energy corporations and organisations and leading energy sector experts from some 70 countries around the globe.



Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address the plenary session of the forum, themed “Global Energy in a Multipolar World”, on the same day.



The programme includes panel sessions, roundtables and business events with key industry players, to discuss sustainable energy development between Russia and Africa, global oil and gas market forecasts, and the establishment of new energy associations amidst changing political order and the global economy./.