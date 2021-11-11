World Lions in Singaporean parks infected with SARS-CoV-2 An African lion in the Singapore Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, after similar positive results confirmed for four other Asiatic lions at the nearby Night Safari.

World Thailand to vaccinate foreign workers against COVID-19 Thailand on November 10 announced that it will set aside up to 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for foreign workers as it prepares to welcome them back to the country to help ease a labour shortage.

World Indonesia, Malaysia further strengthen cooperation A number of key matters have been agreed between Indonesia and Malaysia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at a joint press conference after his talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on November 10.

World New COVID-19 developments recorded in Southeast Asia The Indonesian government is planning to vaccinate children aged 6 to 11 years old, while Cambodia has seen its daily cases dropping to minimal levels over the past 41 days.