Vietnam book, reading culture day to feature numerous activities
Activities to respond to the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day will be organised in schools and universities to encourage and develop reading movements in the community. (Photo: VNA)
Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the municipal People's Committee, the event is expected to feature over 40,000 book titles of 60 publishers, publishing businesses, and technology enterprises.
A book fair themed "Nurturing knowledge - Creating the future" will be held on the same day morning in the Hanoi Book Street as part of the series of activities to respond to the event.
In the framework of the event, seminars and book introduction events, and art and cultural performance programmes will be held, aiming to provide readers and visitors with a variety of experiences.
Publishing and distribution units will organise numerous promotional programmes from April 17 to 21 for readers both in-person and online to encourage them to buy and read books.
Activities to respond to the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day will be organised in schools and universities to encourage and develop reading movements in the community, especially among the young.
The annual Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day, first held in 2022, has been considered a festival for book-lovers, helping spread the value of books as well as the reading culture in the community./.