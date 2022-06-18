Vietnam, Cambodia look into land border demarcation
At the meeting (Photo: biengioilanhtho.gov.vn)Phnom Penh (VNA) - A meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting at chair level took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 13-17.
The Vietnamese side was led by Nguyen Minh Vu, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee for Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting, while the Cambodian side was headed by Var Kim Hong, Senior Minister in charge of border affairs and Chairman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Joint Committee on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting.
The two sides focused their discussion on measures to ensure the stability of the border and boundary markers in order to contribute to consolidating and building a border of peace, stability, friendship and cooperation for mutual development between the two countries.
Accordingly, plans will be rolled out and implemented to address old markers that still exist in the field in areas where the demarcation has been completed; repair a number of border markers that are damaged or at risk of landslide; add a number of poles to clarify the direction of the border line in the field in some areas where the demarcation has been completed but there are difficulties in identifying.
The two sides affirmed their determination and efforts to find a fair and reasonable solution acceptable to both sides to complete the remaining 16 percent of border demarcation and marker erection.
They also agreed on the necessity of developing a new agreement on border regulations to replace the one signed in 1983 in order to facilitate coordination in management of the shared border./.