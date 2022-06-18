Politics Logo design contest launched for 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam has launched a logo design contest for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1973-2023).

Politics Presidential Offices of Vietnam, Laos enhance ties Chairman of the Presidential Office of Vietnam Le Khanh Hai on June 17 met with Minister, Chairwoman of the Lao Presidential Office Khemani Pholsena, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Dak Lak coordinates with Cambodian province in holding meaningful activities The Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 17 organised a gathering in celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Politics NA delegation joins IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt Vice Chairwoman of the National Assemby (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Dinh Thi Phuong Lan led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the eighth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Egypt’s Sharm el Sheikh from June 15-16.