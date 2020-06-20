Foreign workers are examined and make health declarations before entering a quarantine facility (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had been clear of community infections for 65 straight days, with no fresh COVID-19 cases reported on June 20 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



The national tally stays at 349, including 209 imported cases that were quarantined upon arrival.



A total of 10,500 people in close contact with infected people or returning from pandemic-hit countries are under medical monitoring or quarantine, including 162 at hospitals, 9,387 at State-designated facilities, and 952 at home.



Up to 326 patients have recovered, accounting for 93.4 percent of the total cases while the remaining 23 are being treated at provincial and central hospitals and in stable health condition.



Among the active patients, four have tested negative for the coronavirus at least twice./.

VNA