The third World Culinary Awards ceremony took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where Vietnam overcame many countries and territories such as China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand to become “Asia’s Best Culinary Destination 2022”.

The list of winners features not only a wide range of restaurants but also the best food festivals and best airline catering.

Vietnam boasts a rich and unique culinary culture, with distinct and unique flavours and a different processing method.

Vietnamese cuisine has a certain charm either on the street or in luxury restaurants, so is a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists.

Vietnamese cuisine is becoming increasingly popular globally due to its wide variety of dishes, and international tourists are quite complimentary towards the local cuisine./.

VNA