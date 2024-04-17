Videos Korean Cultural Street Festival dazzles visitors Many residents of Hanoi as well as tourists have recently experienced the unique culture and cuisine of the Republic of Korea along the stone footpath surrounding the country’s embassy in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district.

Culture - Sports Book series about General Giap released in Vietnamese, foreign languages A book series titled “Vo Nguyen Giap – The People's General” with a Vietnamese version and five bilingual versions made debut at an event held in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on April 17, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Day held in Belarus An event themed “Hello Vietnam” was held in Minsk on April 17 to promote the Vietnamese culture, traditions, history, and cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus.