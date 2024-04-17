Vietnam draw with Myanmar at 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup’s group stage
Vietnam drew 1-1 with Myanmar in their first match of Group A at the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup on April 17.
Minh Quang scored a goal for Vietnam in the second half, while Ko Ko Lwin equalised the game for Myanmar.
The result was somewhat disappointing for the Vietnamese squad, which had been favoured to win. If they won, they would have a greater chance for an early qualification for the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Myanmar achieved their goal of earning points against the stronger Vietnamese side.
In Group A, Thailand, benefiting from both superior skills and home advantage, is expected to dominate all three of its group matches. This puts pressure on both Myanmar and Vietnam in their remaining matches against China and Thailand, where they must strive for the best possible outcomes to advance.
Vietnam will face China on April 19 and Thailand on April 21./.