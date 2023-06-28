Vietnam Family Day: Peaceful family - happy society
Since 2001, June 28 has been chosen as Vietnam Family Day, aiming to honour the deeply humane values of the Vietnamese family, which upholds good moral standards, lifestyles, and cultural traditions.
Family is always an endless topic for culture and art. (Photo: VNA)
Families encourage children to play games at Thong Nhat Park in Hanoi on the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holiday. (Photo: VNA)
A happy mother and her children. (Photo: VNA)
Children hang out at Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
A young family take a weekend walk. (Photo: VNA)
June 28 every year is an occasion to honour Vietnamese families. (Photo: afamily.vn)