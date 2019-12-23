Vietnam, Indonesia boost archive cooperation
At the signing ceremony (Photo: baochinhphu)
Hanoi (VNA) - Director of the National Archives of Vietnam Dang Thanh Tung and Acting Director of the National Archives of Indonesia M. Taufik signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in archives in Hanoi on December 23.
The move was part of activities celebrating the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Indonesia and President Sukarno’s visit to Vietnam, towards the 65th anniversary of Vietnam – Indonesia diplomatic ties.
Director Tung said the signing ceremony is the following success, contributing to strengthening extensive comprehensive partnership between the two nations and marking an important milestone in archive cooperation between the two agencies.
Taufik, for his part, said the event also helps foster bilateral education and culture collaboration.
Under the MoU, both sides will jointly hold exhibitions, publish materials about heritage and culture of the two nations, exchange copies of archived documents on topics of mutual concern, facilitate visits by experts to share professional experience, among others./.
