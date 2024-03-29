Delegates at the opening ceremony of the expo. (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam is attending the 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF), which was kicked off in the Chinese special administrative region on March 28.The event saw the participation of over 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories worldwide. Vietnam is part of the lineup of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s member nations.Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Macau, Vu Thi Thuy, the head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong-Macau, said that it had brought to the annual event various documents and images to promote Vietnam's efforts in environmental protection as well as the development of economy, trade, and tourism.Thuy expressed her confidence that thanks to its incentives and favourable cooperation environments, Vietnam will become an attractive destination for regional and international investors, with an increasing number of environmental friendly cooperation projects signed.Themed “Reaching the Dual Carbon Goals through Green Transformation”, the 2024 MIECF will last until March 30./.