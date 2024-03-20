Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and his Lao counterpart Vongkham Phommakone sign a minute of the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fourth Vietnam – Laos ministerial-level defence policy dialogue was held in the northwestern province of Dien Bien on March 20 under the chair of Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and his Lao counterpart Vongkham Phommakone.



At the event, Chien and Vongkham Phommakone agreed that the bilateral defence cooperation has carved out practical outcomes that help promote the sound friendship between the two governments, armies and peoples, especially in the areas of delegation exchange at all levels, dialogue mechanisms, border management and protection, training, consultation and support for each other at multilateral forums.



Touching the global and regional situations, Chien spoke highly of ASEAN’s role in shaping up and maintaining the regional security architecture, and boosting practical cooperation among its member states as well as between ASEAN and its partners.



He expressed his belief that as the ASEAN Chair 2024, Laos will effectively run the bloc’s cooperation mechanisms, create consensus in the bloc, and continue developing the ASEAN community.



Both sides concurred to continue cooperation in the above-mentioned fields, and proposed to assign delegations of experts from the two ministries to review and evaluate the outcomes of the implementation of the protocol for the 2020-2024 period and recommend collaboration contents for 2025-2029.



As Laos’ traditional Bunpimay festival is approaching, Chien conveyed Minister of Defence General Phan Van Giang’s new year greetings to Minister of Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath./.