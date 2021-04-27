Health Hanoi, Hai Duong reinforce COVID-19 prevention efforts Authorities of Hanoi capital city and the northern province of Hai Duong have asked relevant agencies and people to strengthen efforts in COVID-19 prevention and control, amid complicated developments of the pandemic in surrounding countries.

Health Health ministry issues guidelines on handling COVID-19 vaccine blood clots The Vietnamese Ministry of Health has recently issued guidelines on protocols for diagnosis and treatment of rare brain/abdomen blood clots in the setting of low levels of blood platelets occurring after COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health Five COVID-19 cases recorded on April 27 Vietnam recorded five cases of COVID-19 during the past 12 hours to 6pm April 27, raising the national total to 2,857, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vietnam completes second stage of homegrown Nano Covax trials Results from the second stage of human trials of Nano Covax show the homegrown COVID-19 vaccine is safe, according to the research team.