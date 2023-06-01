Business Infographic May CPI inches up 0.01% The May consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.01% compared to April, primarily due to increases in the price of food, electricity, and water, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic State Bank of Vietnam tops public administration reform index 2022 According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' announcement on April 19, 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam secured the top position on the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR) 2022.

Business Infographic Economic performance in first four months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.84% year-on-year in the first four months of this year, primarily due to higher prices for education, housing and construction materials, culture, entertainment and tourism, food, and electricity.