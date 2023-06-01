Vietnam posts trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD
Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of 9.8 billion USD in the first five months of the year, with export revenue standing at over 136 billion USD and import revenue at more than 126 billion USD, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicGarment-textile exports aim to reach 68-70 billion USD by 2030
Vietnam’s garment-textile sector strives to achieve a total export value of 68-70 billion USD, according to the development strategy for the apparel and footwear industry to 2030, with a vision to 2035.
See more
InfographicMay CPI inches up 0.01%
The May consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.01% compared to April, primarily due to increases in the price of food, electricity, and water, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicState Bank of Vietnam tops public administration reform index 2022
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' announcement on April 19, 2023, the State Bank of Vietnam secured the top position on the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR) 2022.
InfographicEconomic performance in first four months
Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.84% year-on-year in the first four months of this year, primarily due to higher prices for education, housing and construction materials, culture, entertainment and tourism, food, and electricity.
InfographicVietnam attracts nearly 8.88 billion USD in FDI in first 4 months
As of April 20, foreign investors had invested nearly 8.88 billion USD in Vietnam, or 82.1% of the figure in the same period of 2022.
InfographicHanoi tops country in FDI attraction in first four months
Hanoi led Vietnam in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of this year, securing more than 1.7 billion USD in capital during the period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.