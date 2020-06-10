Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
-
Tourists to Trang An tourism site in Ninh Binh will have a chance to experience kayaking (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists to Trang An tourism site in Ninh Binh will have a chance to experience kayaking (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists are coming back to UNESCO-recognised heritage site My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)
-
Quang Nam province is opening numerous tourism sites with reduced ticket prices to lure visitors (Photo: VNA)
-
Tourists pose for photos at lychee gardens in Nam Duong commune, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)
-
Hue city hosts a forum to promote the image of a safe and friendly destination (Photo: VNA)
-
A host of art performances attracts visitors to Sun World Fasipan Legend tourism site in Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)
-
Crowds of tourists buy cable tickets up to Fansipan peak, Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)
-
Hanoi enhances art performances to lure visitors at pedestrian street, Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)