Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again

The tourism sector is working with ministries and relevant agencies to welcome international tourists to Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in some key markets.
VNA

  • Tourists to Trang An tourism site in Ninh Binh will have a chance to experience kayaking (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists to Trang An tourism site in Ninh Binh will have a chance to experience kayaking (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists are coming back to UNESCO-recognised heritage site My Son sanctuary in Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

  • Quang Nam province is opening numerous tourism sites with reduced ticket prices to lure visitors (Photo: VNA)

  • Tourists pose for photos at lychee gardens in Nam Duong commune, Luc Ngan district, Bac Giang province (Photo: VNA)

  • Hue city hosts a forum to promote the image of a safe and friendly destination (Photo: VNA)

  • A host of art performances attracts visitors to Sun World Fasipan Legend tourism site in Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

  • Crowds of tourists buy cable tickets up to Fansipan peak, Sa Pa town, Lao Cai province (Photo: VNA)

  • Hanoi enhances art performances to lure visitors at pedestrian street, Hoan Kiem Lake (Photo: VNA)

Other albums