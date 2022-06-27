Vietnam reports 637 new COVID-19 cases on June 27
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - There were an additional 637 new COVID-19 infections recorded across Vietnam on June 27 with no deaths.
The new figure brought the total number of cases in the country to 10,744,085.
All of the new transmissions were domestic.
The capital city of Hanoi again topped the country with 188 new cases.
It was followed by northern Hai Phong and central Da Nang cities, which reported 64 and 62 infections, respectively.
A further 6,653 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,656,467.
More than 229.8 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country to date./.