Health COVID-19: 557 cases added to national caseload on June 26 A total 557 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 25 to 4pm June 26, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City hospitals get software to manage organ procurement, transplant Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with Thong Nhat Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No.2 on June 23 launched the country’s first ever software for organ donation, management, allocation, and transplant.