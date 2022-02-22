Vietnam reports nearly 55,880 new COVID-19 cases on February 22
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 55,879 COVID-19 infections, including 8 imported cases, over the past 24 hours to 4pm on February 22, up more than 9,000 cases from the previous day, the Ministry of Health said.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to record the highest number of infections nationwide with 6,860 cases, followed by northern Bac Ninh province with 2,842 and northern Bac Giang province with 2,500.
The national case tally has reached 2,890,252 since the start of the pandemic, including 205 cases of the Omicron variant.
There are 3,434 patients in critical condition while an additional 77 deaths were recorded on the day, taking the number of COVID-related fatalities to 39,682.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,412 patients were given the all-clear, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,305,081.
As many as 327,532 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the day, raising the total doses given so far in the country to 191,993,381 million. Over 67.3 million people over 18 and 8.15 million children from 12-17 have received two full shots./.