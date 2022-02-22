Health Meeting looks to improve health care resources in HCM City Human resources in the health sector of Ho Chi Minh City have undergone many changes in terms of quantity, quality and structure, said Tang Chi Thuong, director of the municipal Department of Health.

Society Hanoi medical workers congratulated on Vietnamese Doctors’ Day Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung sent congratulations to the local medical staff on the 67th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27) while visiting the city’s Health Department and the Saint Paul General Hospital on February 21.