A medical worker handles samples for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, including five imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 17, according to the Ministry of Health.
The five imported cases were quarantined right upon their arrival, while two others were reported in the northern province of Hai Duong.
The new patients brought the country’s total count to 2,567, including 1,599 domestically-transmitted cases.
According to the Medical Examination and Treatment Department under the Ministry of Health, 40 more patients were given the all-clear, bringing the total recoveries to 2,198. The fatalities remained at 35.
Among the active patients undergoing treatment, 37 tested negative for the virus once, 18 twice and 63 thrice.
As many as 36,923 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 496 in hospitals, 17,396 in state-designated establishments and 19,031 at their residences./.