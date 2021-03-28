Environment Land subsidence endangers Mekong Delta The overexploitation of groundwater in the Mekong Delta has contributed to severe land subsidence, which could lead to devastating consequences if the practice continues, experts have said.

Environment PM orders proactive response to saline intrusion, water shortage in Mekong Delta Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered concerned ministries and Mekong Delta provinces to proactively respond to saline intrusion and water shortage in the coming months in an official dispatch.

Environment Ministry joins efforts in environmental protection The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has joined hands with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), enterprises, notably the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) group, and social organisations in the Earth Hour campaign to raise public aware of environmental protection, an official has said.

Environment Binh Phuoc: Three wild animals released back to nature The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals of the Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc said on March 25 that it has recently coordinated with forest rangers to return three animals to nature.