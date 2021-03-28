Vietnam saves 353,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour
Vietnam saved 353,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 658.1 million VND (28,635 USD), during one hour from 20:30 to 21:30 on March 27, when the entire country turned off unnecessary electric appliances in response to Earth Hour 2021, according to the National Power Dispatch Centre.
A part of the lighting system at the Ly Thai To Statue Square in downtown Hanoi was turned off on March 27 in response to the Earth Hour event (Photo: VNA)
Themed “Speak up for nature” this year, the event launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has received warm response from people across 63 cities and provinces.
The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and its member companies nationwide encouraged organisations, offices and customers to switch off unnecessary electrical devices during Earth Hour.
This year’s event aimed to highlight the connection between humans and nature and the correlation relationship between species, thus prompting specific actions in saving energy so as to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Another target of the event is to calls on organisations and individuals to limit the use of single-use plastics to wipe out plastic waste in the environment.
The campaign in Vietnam this year focused on communications activities via social networks.
Starting as a symbolic “lights out” event in Sydney in 2007, the Earth Hour has become one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment. It has inspired and empowered individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations in 190 countries and territories to take action on climate change and environmental loss.
Earth Hour – an initiative of the WWF - is the largest social event in the world, which has been observed in 7,000 cities and towns across 172 countries and territories.
Vietnam first joined the drive in 2009. Last year, the country saved 436,000 kWh of electricity, equivalent to 812.9 million VND./.