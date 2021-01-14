Vietnam supports integrated approach to address challenges in Mali
Vietnam advocates a coherent and integrated approach to address security, as well as humanitarian and socioeconomic development challenges in Mali, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, said on January 13.
Addressing the UN Security Council's online meeting on the Mali situation and instabilities after the Central Africa elections, Anh stressed the importance of implementing the peace accord, and recognising the representation of the signatory movements in the transitional Government as an important step towards advancing the peace process.
Addressing the UN Security Council’s online meeting on the Mali situation and instabilities after the Central Africa elections, Anh stressed the importance of implementing the peace accord, and recognising the representation of the signatory movements in the transitional Government as an important step towards advancing the peace process.
Anh called on relevant parties to follow the appeal for a peaceful, inclusive transition to institutional and electoral reforms before the anticipated elections by Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).
Commending MINUSMA for promoting the presence of State authority in northern and central Mali, the Vietnamese representative underlined the need to redeploy the reconstituted units of the national armed forces, especially in the north.
He also expressed his country’s support for the efforts of the United Nations, African Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the international community in facilitating the transitional process towards peace and security in Mali.
Speaking at the meeting, Annadif welcomed the fact that all transitional bodies are now operational and the parties have agreed to a revised Transitional Road Map for implementation of the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali. He said the transition’s success relies on the implementation of critical reforms and the holding of credible elections, the outcome of which is accepted by the majority of Malians.
Many delegates welcomed the support demonstrated by MINUSMA, ECOWAS, the “Group of Five” for the Sahel (G5 Sahel) joint force and other regional entities in helping Mali’s transitional authorities restore stability. Several also welcomed the agreement on a revised Transitional Road Map, while underlining the need for the global community to remain engaged in Mali’s political process and in counter-terrorism efforts across the wider region.
Many also criticized attacks against civilians and UN peacekeeping forces in Mali./.