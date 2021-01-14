World Vietnam’s GDP to grow by 8 percent: Oxford Economics Southeast Asia’s economic growth will rebound to 6.2 percent in 2021 with Vietnam achieving 8 percent growth, according to the latest economic outlook report from Oxford Economics commissioned by chartered accountancy body ICAEW.

World Vietnamese completely support Gov't's COVID-19 response measures: Survey All Vietnamese people who joined a survey in December last year said that they fully support and give the Vietnamese Government approval on how it had worked to control the pandemic, according the Bangkok-based ScandAsia magazine.

World Australia provides support for Vietnamese-led research team The Australia Renewable Energy Agency has granted aid worth 1 million AUD (750,000 USD) for a new-generation solar cell development project of a research team headed by Vietnamese national Dr. Nguyen Trong Hieu from the Australia National University (ANU).

World Japan adjusts entry policy for foreigners Japan will suspend the entry of business people from 11 countries and territories, including Vietnam, into the country as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo News reported on January 13.