The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 6 seconds, while Myanmar’s competitors came first with 2 hours, 18 minutes and 4 seconds.

Both teams received enthusiastic cheers from the audiences.

On September 2, the remaining teams of Group 2, including Tajikistan, Laos and Congo, competed in the semi-finals.

Four teams with the best performance will play in the final round of the event./.

VNA