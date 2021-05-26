Culture - Sports President encourages national football team ahead of important games State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter of encouragement to the Vietnamese men’s football team ahead of the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Celebrations for Buddha’s birthday scaled down The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee has decided to celebrate Buddha’s 2565th birthday with a gathering of less than 10 people, given the complex developments of COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Men’s national football team ready to leave for UAE The men’s national football team is scheduled to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 26 to play the remaining games of Group G in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.