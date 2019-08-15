Vietnam won a gold, three silver and three bronze medals as well as an honourable mention at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics that took place in Hungary from August 2 – 10.

The competition comprises of four exams – Theoretical exam, Data analysis Exam, Team competition and Observational exam in which questions concerning direct observation of the sky, in the real sky and in a planetarium.

It was attended by 254 contestants from 46 countries all over the world. All eight Vietnamese students are from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.-VNA