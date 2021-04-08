Politics Vietnam, Malaysia seek to promote defence cooperation The Defence Ministries of Vietnam and Malaysia should consider setting up suitable dialogue mechanisms, including defence policy dialogue at the deputy minister level and joint working group on defence cooperation, thus creating a foundation for practical collaboration activities, officers have suggested.

Politics More congratulations flow in for Vietnamese leaders Leaders of many countries have sent congratulations to newly-elected leaders of the State, Government and National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam makes proposals at ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam will take actions to speed up the narrowing of development gap in ASEAN, especially in enhancing sub-regional cooperation by holding an ASEAN Forum on narrowing development gaps between sub-regions for comprehensive recovery and sustainable development.