Society Vietnam puts women’s empowerment at centre of development: UNFPA Vietnam United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson has affirmed that Vietnam has been putting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and human rights at the centre of development.

Society Citizen protection carried out for Vietnamese sailors on ship attacked on Red Sea The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is taking citizen protection measures for Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship which was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.

Society International Women’s Day honours new-era female contributions International Women’s Day (March 8) is an occasion to honour women around the world for their remarkable contributions to the fight for national independence, democracy, peace, and social progress, as well as the rights and well-being of women and girls worldwide, including those in Vietnam.