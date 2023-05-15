Culture - Sports Embroidery on Bodhi leaves With a passion for embroidery, artisan Quan Thi Kim Cuc from Hoang Mai district in Hanoi has brought the art of embroidery to a new high with ornate embroidered products on Bodhi leaf skeletons.

Culture - Sports 32nd SEA Games: Historic gold for Vietnam in mixed doubles table tennis Dinh Anh Hoang and Tran Mai Ngoc obtained the historic gold medal for Vietnam in the mixed doubles event of table tennis at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia on May 14.