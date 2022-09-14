Business Vietnamese rice exporters expect higher prices With India’s recent rice export restrictions, Vietnamese exporters expect to increase shipments and hike prices, industry insiders have said.

Business Vietstock Expo & Forum 2022 to be held from October 12-14 Vietnam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry Show (VietStock) Expo & Forum will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in downtown Ho Chi Minh City from October 12-14.

Business Singaporean Deputy PM hails VSIP model Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat visited Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) 1 in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 14, during which he hailed the VSIP as the most successful model in Vietnam-Singapore partnership.

Business Nearly 300 technological brands introduced at NEPCON Vietnam 2022 The International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2022) kicked off in Hanoi on September 14, featuring nearly 300 brands of technology, machinery and equipment.