A Vietnamese booth at the 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese businesses are joining enterprises from 43 countries and territories worldwide at two gemstone and jewellry shows in Hong Kong (China) from February 27 to March 4.The 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised from February 27 to March 2 at AsiaWorld Expo, is introducing a wide range of diamond, gemstone and pearl raw materials. It includes three high-end product zones - Hall of Fine Diamonds, Treasures of Nature and Treasures of Ocean.Meanwhile, the 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will run from February 29 to March 4 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, with world-class jewellery masterpieces and craftsmanship on the showcase.This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the “two shows, two venues” format has been reinstated. More than 60% of the exhibitors come from outside Hong Kong, which signifies the high international profile of the two fairs.They are billed as ideal events for Vietnamese businesses to seek supply or expand markets.Director of Precious Le Gemstone and Jewellry Co. Ltd Le Thu Phuong said that her company has attended annual fairs in Hong Kong, Thailand and the US to introduce Vietnamese precious gemstones to foreign customers, adding that such high-quality stones as Cobalt Spinel, Ruby and Sapphire have received attention from international buyers.More than 30 seminars, forums and parades will be arranged at the twin jewellery shows, including AI design and innovative technology for digital transformation of the industry, fashion matching and market trends, and industry information and standards.The shows will run under the EXHIBITION+physical-online hybrid model, extending face-to-face interactions from physical exhibitions to an online, smart business-matching platform to help enterprises proactively connect with business partners.Last year, the events attracted more than 2,500 exhibitors and more than 60,000 visitors from 130 countries and territories.Hong Kong’s jewellery exports in 2023 was valued at around 11.23 billion USD, surging 40% from 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out./.