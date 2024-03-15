Business Mini Thailand Week to take place in Quang Ninh this month High-quality products of Thailand will be showcased at Mini Thailand Week 2024 in the northern province of Quang Ninh from March 28 to 31.

Business Controlling shipping line surcharge increases for market stability Port authorities and maritime inspectorates are ordered to examine the fares charged by shipping companies and scrutinise surcharges to prevent any violations amidst the surge in additional fees for container transport services in import and export shipping.

Business Vietnam’s ride-hailing expected to reach 2.16 billion USD by 2029 Vietnam’s ride-hailing market value is estimated at 880 million USD in 2024 and expected to reach 21.6 billion USD by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by India-based market research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Business VinFast to participate in Bangkok Int’l Motor Show 2024 VinFast Auto announced on March 15 that it will take part in the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2024) in Thailand.