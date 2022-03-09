Vietnamese women's great contribution to international integration
Female doctors at the Level 2 Field Hospital No. 1 set out for South Sudan to participate in UN peacekeeping operations. (Photo: VNA)
Female officers and staff at the field hospital and their male colleagues onboard a Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force set off for duty in South Sudan. (Photo: VNA)
Dr Tong Van Anh, head of the women’s team at the field hospital, sends gifts to female practitioners in a classroom in South Sudan. (Photo provided by the field hospital)
Female nurses and doctors from the Vietnam field hospital visit and give gifts to the Obstetrics Department at Bentiu General Hospital. Soldier Le Na is holding a newborn baby. (Photo provided by the field hospital)
The women team of the field hospital take part in an exchange to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. (Photo provided by the field hospital)
Female soldiers take part in UN peacekeeping operations. (Photo provided by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations)
Female soldiers at the discharge ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Female soldiers fold the national flag and prepare to go on a mission. (Photo: VNA)
Lieutenant Sa Minh Ngoc with South Sudanese children in the refugee camp. (Photo: phunuvietnam.vn)
Vietnamese soldiers are friendly towards the people of South Sudan. (Photo provided by the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations)