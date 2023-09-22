Travel Hanoi moves to tap riverside agri-tourism potential With its great potential for ecological agriculture and tourism, especially in riverbank areas, Hanoi has paid attention to developing riverside agri-tourism models.

Videos German news site introduces overlooked destinations in Vietnam The German travel news site reisereporter.de has posted an article introducing hidden treasures and natural wonders that are often overlooked in Vietnam.

Destinations Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world heritage Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city has been officially recognised as a world natural heritage sites.

Videos Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Festival set for early October The Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Festival is to take place from October 5 to 8 in the northern province of Cao Bang, as part of the locality’s efforts to lure tourists.