Sci-Tech Hanoi aims to develop smart agriculture The capital city has implemented many high-tech agricultural production models in order to move towards smart agriculture. However, the city will have to pay more attention to promoting the application of science and technology as well as training high-quality labour resources.

Business Vietnam to be fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026: Report Vietnam is expected to be the fastest-growing e-commerce market in Southeast Asia by 2026, with e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) reaching 56 billion USD by 2026, 4.5 times the estimated value of 2021, according to a report by Facebook and Bain & Company.

Business Vietnam wins big tea contract with Malaysian partner Nam Son Co., Ltd and Asia Tea of Vietnam will supply tea to Kong Wooi Fong Tea Merchants Sdn Bhd based in Malaysia under a contract worth up to 2 million USD.

Business Binh Duong remains attractive to foreign investors The southern province of Binh Duong attracted 59 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first 10 months of this year, a local official told a conference on November 19.