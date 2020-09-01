Business Development directions for southeastern region, Mekong Delta outlined The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) held a teleconference on August 31 to look into orientations for making plans on socio-economic development and public investment in the southeastern and Mekong Delta regions in the next few years.

Business Vietnam, Russia discuss prioritised investment projects amid COVID-19 Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev co-chaired a teleconference of the Vietnam-Russia Senior Working Group on prioritised investment projects on August 31.

Business Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat airport to finish by year-end Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Business MPI proposes postponement of Canh Dieu Air establishment project The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.