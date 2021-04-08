Vinh Phuc pagoda solemn in East Sea
Vinh Phuc pagoda on Phan Vinh A island within Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago is a spiritual destination for soldiers and residents in Truong Sa island district.
Vinh Phuc pagoda is located on Phan Vinh island in Truong Sa district (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc pagoda is spacious and boasts a tranquil atmosphere (Photo: VNA)
Vinh Phuc pagoda’s architecture is as simple as a majority of Vietnamese pagodas (Photo: VNA)
A bronze bell inside the pagoda (Photo: VNA)
A memorial to 64 soldiers who laid down their lives in Gac Ma Reef (Photo: VNA)
Main hall of Vinh Phuc pagoda faces towards Hanoi, the heart of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
A large frieze is hanged on the highest position in the main hall of Vinh Phuc pagoda (Photo: VNA)