VNA Press Awards presented
A ceremony to present the 2019 Vietnam News Agency Press Awards took place at the National News Agency Centre, Hanoi on June 5.
The award ceremony takes place at the National News Agency Centre, Hanoi on June 5 (Photo: VNA)
Seven A prizes, 15 B prizes, 20 C prizes and 23 consolation prizes are presented at the event (PhotoL: VNA)
VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi presents A prizes to winners (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamplus win two A prizes (Photo: VNA)
Authors and groups of authors receive B prizes (Photo: VNA)
Authors and groups of authors receive C prizes (Photo: VNA)
The 2019 Vietnam News Agency Press Award gathers many works that are the combination of modern journalism (Photo: VNA)
The awarded works showed the contingent of Vietnam News Agency’s journalists who have worked hard with high sense of responsibility (Photo: VNA)