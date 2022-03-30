Business Garment industry goes green Greening the garment industry is essential for the sector to fully exploit opportunities arising from free trade agreements and participate deeply in the global value chain, according to the Vietnam Garment and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Environment Vietnam raising efficiency in handling wildlife violations Vietnamese law enforcement agencies have rolled out stringent measures to fight wildlife trafficking, according to insiders.

Environment Working group of National Plastic Action Partnership makes debut The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) organised a ceremony on March 28 to introduce the working group of the National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP).

Environment Hailstones damage crops in Lam Dong Heavy hailstones rained down in Da Lat resort city of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on March 27, causing huge damage to vegetable and flower cultivation areas, and flooding in some residential areas.