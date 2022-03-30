Water resources protection programme for schools launched in Hai Phong
A water resources protection programme named “Mizuiku – I love clean water” was launched at a ceremony held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 30.
At the ceremony (Photo: baohaiphong.com.vn)Hai Phong (VNA) - A water resources protection programme named “Mizuiku – I love clean water” was launched at a ceremony held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 30.
According to the organisers, this year's programme runs at 15 primary schools in Hai Phong, the central city of Da Nang, and the southern province of Dong Nai. It features educational activities, the presentation of water purification facilities, and a virtual homework activity.
In his opening speech, Le Hai Long, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation’s Central Council, said he hoped the programme will help children change their perception of water and join hands to protect the precious resources.
Also at the ceremony, the council together with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Company launched a nationwide comic contest, whose theme revolves around a journey with Mizu to protect water resources. Students from grades 1 to 9 are eligible to submit their story ideas. The three best entries will be used to produce an animated film, continuing the story of the five-episode animation “Cuoc phieu luu của giot nuoc" (The Adventure of a Drop of Water) which was released in 2021.
On the occasion, the organisers presented the token of 19 water purification works worth 1.5 billion VND (65,600 USD) to schools from participating localities.
"Mizuiku" is an educational initiative on water protection implemented by the Suntory Group in Japan since 2004.
The "Mizuiku - I love clean water" programme has been piloted in Vietnam since 2015. After seven years, it helped build and upgrade facilities for 83 toilets and clean water systems at participating schools. More than 81,000 students have joined Mizuiku classes in 15 provinces and cities across the country; more than 1.9 million people have benefited from the programme's activities./.