Weather turns cold in northern, north central regions
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The weather has turned cold in the northern and north central regions, with temperatures in some mountainous areas dropping below 17 degrees C, due to a new strong cold wave.
Shower is forecast for the northern plain and coastal areas, with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees C at the lowest.
Strong northeasterly winds of 39-49 km per hour with gusts of 75-88 km per hour are recorded in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Under the impact of the cold wave, torrential rains are forecast for the areas from south Nghe An province to Thua Thien-Hue province, posing high risk of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in low lands.
The national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control instructed localities in the northern and north central regions to closely monitoring high risk areas so as to timely evacuate residents when necessary. Coastal localities are asked to take the initiative in controlling the movement of fishing boats to ensure safety./.