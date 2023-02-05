Tuan Huy is a former student of the Gifted High School of Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City. He previously won two gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 2013 and 2014.

The Ho Chi Minh City native achieved a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a master’s degree in Statistics from Stanford University. He is set to receive his PhD at Stanford University this year.

Huy is currently a fourth-year PhD student majoring in mathematics at Stanford University. At present, Huy has published a total of 28 papers in international journals on Mathematics.

He became the first Vietnamese to receive the Clay Research Fellowships, an award for young mathematicians, who have just graduated or are about to graduate with a doctorate. In addition, he is the second Vietnamese person to receive the honor from the CMI, after Professor Ngo Bao Chau in 2004./.

VNA