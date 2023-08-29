☕ Afternoon briefing on August 29
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Vietnam from September 10-11, revealed spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on August 29.
The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, she said. Read full story
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the event (Photo: VNA)- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his visiting Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on August 29 attended a conference in Hanoi to discuss measures aimed at speeding up Vietnam-Singapore joint projects.
The event, drawing more than 500 delegates from ministries, sectors, localities and businesses of Vietnam and Singapore, noted that currently Singapore ranks first among the ASEAN member states and second among the 143 countries and territories investing in Vietnam with 3,274 valid projects worth 73.5 billion USD. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as their spouses on August 29 had a conversation with outstanding students from the Vietnam National University - Hanoi (VNU) on various matters.
The students raised issues on education, science-technology and innovation policies of Singapore, the digital economy-green economy partnership between the two countries, as well as policies to promote cooperation among universities of Singapore and Vietnam, especially in areas of research, innovation and artificial intelligence. Read full story
- Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has affirmed the diplomatic sector, under the leadership of the Party, is determined to build a modern, comprehensive and strong diplomacy, contributing to successfully completing the resolution and foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress.
In his article on the occasion of the diplomatic sector’s 78th founding anniversary (August 28, 1945-2023), Son wrote that over the past 78 years, under the leadership of the Party, the sector has inherited and upheld the cultural identity and diplomatic traditions of the nation, based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought, while absorbing the world's cultural quintessence and progressive ideas.
Thereby, the sector has built a unique and special diplomacy imbued with “Vietnamese bamboo” characters. Read full story
- The book on some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was introduced in Ho Chi Minh City on August 29 on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2023).
The event was jointly held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), Nguoi Lao dong (Labourers) Newspaper, and the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House in HCM City. Read full story
- Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on August 29.
In the period, the total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD, posting a year-over-year decrease of 13.1%. Specifically, export value hit 227.7 billion USD, a fall of 10% year on year and import value was down by 16.2% to 207.52 billion USD. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on August 29 chaired a teleconference with 28 coastal localities on solutions to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and make preparations for the EC’s fourth inspection in October.
He asked the coastal localities to resolutely put an end to illegal fishing by vessels in foreign waters, which serves as a decisive factor for Vietnam to have the yellow card imposed by the European Commission (EC) on IUU fishing lifted. Read full story
- Vietnam ranked 14th among the best places for expats in the Expat Insider 2023 by InterNations – the largest global expat network with 5 million members.
The 2023 edition was conducted based on opinions of 12,000 expats living in 172 countries and territories. They rated up to 56 aspects of expat life such as the local cost of living, the availability of housing, their career prospects, the access to high-speed internet at home, and the quality of health care. Read full story
Workers process seafood for export (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam's total export-import turnover of agro-forestry and aquatic products in the eight months of this year was estimated at 59.69 billion USD, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Of the figure, 33.21 billion USD was worth of exports, down 9.5% annually, but still resulting in a trade surplus of 6.72 billion USD./. Read full story