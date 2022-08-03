☕ Afternoon briefing on August 3
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 3.
– State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 inspected the implementation of the 2022 special amnesty work at Xuan Loc prison in the southern province of Dong Nai.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects special amnesty work at Xuan Loc prison in Dong Nai province. (Photo: VNA)The leader highlighted the political and social significance of the policy, saying that it manifests the humanitarian advocacy and special leniency of the Party and State towards prisoners who show good behaviour and high determination to rehabilitate themselves.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to ensure the stability of the macro-economy, markets of different kinds, politics and people’s material and spiritual life, while chairing a regular government meeting on August 3.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)At the hybrid event, he also urged keeping a closer watch on the situation, intensifying preventive and grassroots health care and vaccination, and enhancing disciplines; adding that greater efforts are needed to step up production and business, and public investment disbursement.
– Many prestigious international organisations and experts have highly valued Vietnam’s development achievements and prospects, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a government meeting in Hanoi on August 3.
The leader cited forecast by Standard Chartered, VinaCapital, Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as saying Vietnam's GDP will grow from 6.5% to 6.9% this year.
– Vietnam expects that related parties will restrain and avoid complicating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 3.

- Vietnam always supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a panel discussion themed “Nonproliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2.
The discussion was a side event of the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
– After 30 years of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across spheres, heard an online workshop held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in Hanoi on August 3.
Associate Prof., Dr. Nguyen Huy Hoang, Director of the Institute for Southeast Asian Studies at the VASS, said the two countries have established a strategic partnership and are working towards a comprehensive strategic partnership.
– Vietnamese striker Huynh Nhu has been honoured to be present in a poster to popularise the finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 posted on the tournament’s official Facebook page on August 2.

- The domestic search volume for tourism in July surged by nearly 8 folds year-on-year, and by 3 times compared to the beginning of March 2022 when the country started to re-open tourism.
Tourists visit Golden Bridge in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Ho Chi Minh City is the most searched destination for domestic tourists. It was followed by Phu Quoc Island, Hanoi, Da Lat, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Vung Tau, Quy Nhon, Hue and Phan Thiet./.