Politics President inspects special amnesty work in Dong Nai President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 3 inspected the implementation of the 2022 special amnesty work at Xuan Loc prison in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Politics Int’l organisations upbeat on Vietnam’s development prospects: PM Many prestigious international organisations and experts have highly valued Vietnam’s development achievements and prospects, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a government meeting in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Vietnam backs use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes Vietnam always supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a panel discussion themed “Nonproliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2.

Politics Vietnam-RoK cooperation thriving: workshop After 30 years of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across spheres, heard an online workshop held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in Hanoi on August 3.