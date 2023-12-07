Politics Cambodian PM to pay official visit to Vietnam Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is scheduled to pay an official visit to Vietnam from December 11 to 12.

Politics Chinese Party, State leader to visit Vietnam next week General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse are scheduled to make a State visit to Vietnam on December 12-13.

Politics Vietnam calls for further UNCLOS observance Vietnam calls on countries to continue to fully comply with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including the obligation to peacefully resolve disputes and respect the rights of coastal states when conducting lawful economic activities in their waters determined under the convention.

Politics NA Chairman Hue’s trip fosters Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao association leader Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s trip to Laos for the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit has contributed to reinforcing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, stated President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association Dr. Boviengkham Vongdara.