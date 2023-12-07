☕ Afternoon briefing on December 7
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Bangkok on December 7 morning, beginning his official visit to Thailand at the invitation of House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha.
This is the first official visit to Thailand by Hue in his capacity as the chief legislator of Vietnam. It is of significance as the two sides are pushing ahead with the action programme implementing the enhanced strategic partnership and activities marking the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership (2013-2023). Read full story
- All stakeholders from the Government, ministries, sectors, to banks, people and businesses must join hands together with highest responsibility in promoting national economic growth, ordered Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a conference in Hanoi on December 7 to discuss way to tackle difficulties in credit growth for production and business, and promote economic growth and macro-economic stability. Read full story
- A roundtable on Vietnam’s infrastructure readiness for semiconductor industry in Vietnam was organised by the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) in collaboration with the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) in Hanoi on December 7.
Addressing the event, Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said to implement cooperation for developing the semiconductor industry as outlined in the joint statement between Vietnam and the US, Vietnam has focused on perfecting the one-stop-shop mechanism, building a plan for developing human resources until 2030, and establishing NIC in the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi. Read full story
- The International Press Workshop “Digital Newsrooms Management: Theory, Practice, Experience in the ASEAN Region” was held by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association in Hanoi on December 7.
The event drew the participation of delegates from the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists who discussed and shared measures to promote digital transformation in Vietnam and the region. Read full story
- The 26th ASEAN Insurance Regulators’ Meeting (AIRM26) and the 49th ASEAN Insurance Council Meeting (AIC49) opened in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on December 7.
The meetings brought together about 200 delegates representing the ASEAN Secretariat, insurance management agencies, and insurance associations of ASEAN member countries. Read full story
- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required airlines to build plans to increase flights and arrange night flights to meet the travel needs of people during the 2014 New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays based on existing aviation infrastructure and security and safety work.
In its Directive on ensuring air traffic order and safety during the 2024 New Year and Lunar New Year holidays and the Spring Festival, the CAAV asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to arrange personnel, equipment and vehicles to ensure service quality and security and order at airports. Read full story
- The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, convened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7 with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 22 countries and territories.
A total of 1,600 stalls are showcasing products in the areas of hand tools, gardening and landscaping technology, elevators and accessories, and sports items and bicycles. Read full story
- A new night tour made its debut in Ho Chi Minh City on December 6 as part of activities in the ongoing Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week.
The tour will provide visitors with service to experience culture - art, sightseeing – entertainment activities, night shopping - culinary culture and takeaway, and healthcare services, at night through destinations in District 1 such as Saigon Opera House, Ben Thanh Market, and Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts. Read full story
- Television streaming application TV360 has gained the broadcasting rights for the UEFA European Championship (EURO) 2024 in Vietnam, Viettel Telecom said on December 6.
Accordingly, TV360 of the telecommunications company, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industries and Telecoms Group, now holds the exclusive rights to broadcast UEFA EURO 2024 finals across all television platforms and social media in the territory of Vietnam. Read full story/.