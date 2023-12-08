Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko visited the Hanoi Flag Tower, an iconic relic in the capital city, and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee at noon on December 8 following their talks within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM Chinh briefed his guest on the history and significance of the flag tower and several other cultural and historical works, and the Vietnamese people’s nation building and safeguarding tradition. Read full story



- Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) Sanan Angubolkuk and executives of several leading businesses of Thailand in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (front, right) receives Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Sanan Angubolkuk. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman Hue hailed the TCC’s effective coordination with Vietnamese agencies in preparing for a Vietnam-Thailand forum in Bangkok to discuss policies and laws to promote bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as the chamber’s contributions to trade and investment collaboration outcomes between the two countries. Read full story



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Prof. Dr. Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 visited and delivered a keynote speech at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok as part of his official visit to Thailand.

Chulalongkorn University students welcome NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)

It is one of the prestigious and oldest universities in Thailand, with a rich tradition spanning over 100 years, serving as a nurturing ground for generations of talents of Thailand and many countries worldwide. Read full story



- The official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet is expected to contribute to lifting Vietnam-Cambodia relations to a new height, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in Phnom Penh.



The diplomat highlighted the significance and importance of the visit, saying that it will contribute to further tightening and deepening the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two countries on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation and respect for each other's interests. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Moon-kyu co-chaired the 13th meeting of the Vietnam-RoK Joint Committee for Trade, Industry and Energy Cooperation and the 7th meeting of the Joint Committee for the implementation of the Vietnam-RoK free trade agreement in Seoul on December 7.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The meetings aimed to review and evaluate the outcomes of bilateral cooperation in trade, industry and energy since the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022. Read full story



- With the pace of economic activities on the mend and inflation rates already easing below the target level, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will maintain its refinancing rate at the current level of 4.5% to support economic recovery, the United Overseas Bank (UOB) said in a report.



According to the UOB’s Global Economics & Markets Research, Vietnam’s GDP growth accelerated further to 5.33% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2023, from 4.14% year-on-year in the second quarter. This was underpinned by improvements in the trade performance, manufacturing sector output and domestic activities after struggling in the first half of 2023. Read full story



- Flight 5J 5756 of low-cost airline Cebu Pacific Air, carrying 177 passengers from Manila, landed at the Da Nang International Airport on December 7, making it the first flight from the Philippine capital to the central city of Da Nang.

The passengers were welcomed to a stellar art programme, and received souvenirs and free vouchers to experience services at Felix e-gaming and Sky 36, as well as attend an Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show. Meanwhile, free round-trip tickets on the Manila-Da Nang route were given to three luckiest people. Read full story



- The year 2023 has witnessed many important events that affirm Vietnam's positive contributions to protecting and promoting human rights in general, and the right to freedom of belief and religion in particular at both the international and national levels.



On April 3, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed a resolution marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA) proposed and compiled by Vietnam. The resolution is an outstanding hallmark of Vietnam in its second time serving as a member of the council, demonstrating its substantive and responsible contributions in the field of human rights. Read full story



- The Ministry of Education and Training has just issued a decision promulgating a training and certificate granting programme for foreigners teaching English language at foreign language and information technology centres in Vietnam.



This programme aims to train and issue English teaching certificates to foreigners, including native speakers (English language) with a college degree or higher, foreigners with a college degree in English language or higher, foreigners with a college degree or higher and a foreign language proficiency certificate of level 5 or higher in accordance with Vietnam’s 6-level foreign language competency framework or equivalent./. Read full story