- The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 14.- The National Assembly plans to vote on the Law on Mobile Police and the Resolution on the establishment of the NA's specialised supervision delegation in 2023 at its ongoing third session on June 14.Following the vote, legislators are set to discuss the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level. The bill comprises seven chapters and 74 articles, adding many new contents to existing regulations in the field, including those on the implementation of democracy in agencies. Read full story - Vietnam supports a comprehensive and sustainable solution with the strong commitment of relevant parties to the Myanmar issue, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations Le Thi Minh Thoa has stated.Addressing a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Myanmar issue on June 13, the representative affirmed that the current top priority is ensuring safety and security for all people in Myanmar, and urged all parties in the country to end violence and ensure humanitarian access and health care along with vaccines against COVID-19. Read full story - Vietnam considers the US a leading important partner and stands ready to work together with the country to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.Speaking at a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Hanoi on June 13, Son thanked the US administration and Congress, including the Department of State, for their warm welcome for the Vietnamese delegation during their trip to the US last month for the ASEAN-US Special Summit and visits to the US and the UN. Read full story