☕ Afternoon briefing on June 14
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 14.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 14.
- The National Assembly plans to vote on the Law on Mobile Police and the Resolution on the establishment of the NA's specialised supervision delegation in 2023 at its ongoing third session on June 14.
Following the vote, legislators are set to discuss the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level. The bill comprises seven chapters and 74 articles, adding many new contents to existing regulations in the field, including those on the implementation of democracy in agencies. Read full story
- Vietnam supports a comprehensive and sustainable solution with the strong commitment of relevant parties to the Myanmar issue, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations Le Thi Minh Thoa has stated.
Addressing a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Myanmar issue on June 13, the representative affirmed that the current top priority is ensuring safety and security for all people in Myanmar, and urged all parties in the country to end violence and ensure humanitarian access and health care along with vaccines against COVID-19. Read full story
- Vietnam considers the US a leading important partner and stands ready to work together with the country to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.
Speaking at a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Hanoi on June 13, Son thanked the US administration and Congress, including the Department of State, for their warm welcome for the Vietnamese delegation during their trip to the US last month for the ASEAN-US Special Summit and visits to the US and the UN. Read full story
- The National Assembly plans to vote on the Law on Mobile Police and the Resolution on the establishment of the NA's specialised supervision delegation in 2023 at its ongoing third session on June 14.
Following the vote, legislators are set to discuss the draft Law on Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level. The bill comprises seven chapters and 74 articles, adding many new contents to existing regulations in the field, including those on the implementation of democracy in agencies. Read full story
- Vietnam supports a comprehensive and sustainable solution with the strong commitment of relevant parties to the Myanmar issue, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations Le Thi Minh Thoa has stated.
Addressing a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Myanmar issue on June 13, the representative affirmed that the current top priority is ensuring safety and security for all people in Myanmar, and urged all parties in the country to end violence and ensure humanitarian access and health care along with vaccines against COVID-19. Read full story
- Vietnam considers the US a leading important partner and stands ready to work together with the country to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other, Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed.
Speaking at a reception for US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Hanoi on June 13, Son thanked the US administration and Congress, including the Department of State, for their warm welcome for the Vietnamese delegation during their trip to the US last month for the ASEAN-US Special Summit and visits to the US and the UN. Read full story
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)- The northern and central regions now enter a period of prolonged heavy rains, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
From June 14, the northern region and the north central province of Thanh Hoa will experience downpours with a rainfall of 40-80mm and the figure is likely to exceed 120mm in some areas. Read full story
- Automaker VinFast announced its plan to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway on June 14.
Accordingly, there will be at least 25 VinFast stores in Germany, 20 in France and five in the Netherlands. Read full story
- There remains large room for Vietnam to promote the export of medicinal herbs to Japan, especially when many Japanese pharmaceutical companies are planning to import these products from the Southeast Asian country, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan.
Data from Japan Customs, Vietnam raked in 8.6 million USD from exporting medicinal herbs to Japan in 2021. Read full story
- An event honouring 100 outstanding blood donors nationwide, particularly during COVID-19 outbreaks, is slated for mid-August, as part of myriad activities marking World Blood Donor Day (June 14) in Vietnam.
According to the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, meetings, conferences, and voluntary blood donation campaigns are scheduled. Read full story
A yoga performance staged at an event celebrating the date in Binh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)- Events run by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21), themed ‘Yoga for Humanity’, are set to take place nationwide, heard at a press conference in Hanoi on June 13.
Introducing the massive celebration, Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma affirmed Vietnam has always been an important partner of India in promoting and celebrating the International Day of Yoga since it was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014./. Read full story