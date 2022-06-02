☕ Afternoon briefing on June 2
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 2.
- Vietnamese and Lao defence ministries will work to comprehensively implement their cooperation plan in 2022, as agreed by their deputy ministers on June 2.
Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, and Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, reached the consensus during their talks in Hanoi as part of the Lao officer’s visit to Vietnam from June 1 to 4. Read full story
- The 2nd Vietnam – Israel Defence Policy Dialogue took place in Hanoi on June 2 under the co-chair by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, and Major General (retired) Amir Eshel, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.
During the event, the two sides reviewed the bilateral defence ties in recent times, and discussed orientations and solutions to further promote the dedence cooperation in a practical and effective manner in the coming time. Read full story
National Assembly deputies discuss socio-economic affairs (Photo: VNA)- Some 22 trillion VND (948.2 million USD) in the 347-trillion-VND policy package under the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution 43 has been disbursed, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told the legislature's ongoing third session on June 2.
Reporting the legislature on the implementation of the Programme on Socio-economic Recovery and Development, Deputy PM Khai said that the disbursement is a very important premise to believe that this support package will be implemented well in the coming time. Read full story
- Natural disasters will develop complicatedly and unpredictably in 2022, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.
In May, Vietnam was affected by 49 heavy downpours, 15 thunderstorms, 13 river erosions and 17 earthquakes, while the figures in the first five months of 2022 were 70, 74, 24 and 107, respectively, said the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control. Read full story
- The electricity supply will basically be guaranteed in 2022 without a risk of power shortage, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.
A recent report of the ministry said the power production and import in the January – May period reached an estimated 108.7 billion kWh, up 4 percent year-on-year, and 109 million kWh less than the yearly plan. Read full story
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam’s export value to the European Union (EU) grew further in the first five months of this year, with a trade surplus of 13.4 billion USD, up nearly 47 percent, thanks to their bilateral free trade agreement.
Despite lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict which have pushed material and fuel prices as well as transportation costs, Vietnam’s export still expanded, contributing to its macro-economic stability and socio-economic development, according to statistics. Read full story
- As many as 764,314 firms, or more than 92 percent of Vietnamese total, have registered to convert to electronic invoices, according to deputy head of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh.
Over 52,770 business households and individuals nationwide have also registered to use this kind of document. Read full story
- All the seven Vietnamese students competing at the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad (APIO) 2022 pocketed medals, including three golds, the Ministry of Education and Training reported on June 1. Read full story
All registered Viettel products and services have won prizes at the 2022 IT World Awards. (Photo: laodongthudo.v- Viettel has grabbed the most awards among more than 100 IT firms participating in the 17th Annual 2022 IT World Awards with 41 products honoured in 37 categories.
This is the third consecutive year that all registered Vietttel products and services have won prizes at the competition./. Read full story