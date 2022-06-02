Politics Nearly 950 million USD in support package disbursed: Deputy PM Some 22 trillion VND (948.2 million USD) in the 347-trillion-VND policy package under the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution 43 has been disbursed, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai told the legislature's ongoing third session on June 2.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries foster all-round cooperation Vietnamese and Lao defence ministries will work to comprehensively implement their cooperation plan in 2022, as agreed by their deputy ministers on June 2.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Legislators discuss implementation of socio-economic development plans National Assembly (NA) deputies on June 1 discussed the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022 as well as the settlement of bad debts of credits institutions.