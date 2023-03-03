Politics PM chairs Government's regular meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s February regular meeting on March 3.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics French minister affirms willingness to boost cooperation with HCM City French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 2 affirmed his willingness to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City to put the agreed projects into place, especially those in transport and smart urban building.

Politics Vietnam seeks to enhance cooperation with South Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has paid an official visit to South Australia during which he had meetings with the state’s leaders and key organisations to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation.