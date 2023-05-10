Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh highlighted three core factors to ASEAN’s characteristics, values, vitality and reputation, which are maintaining independence and strategy self-reliance, turning itself into a growth epicenter and better adapting to external shocks in his remarks at the opening session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10 morning.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the opening session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader emphasised that strengthening solidarity and unity should be the key task for an independent, self-resilient ASEAN. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone had a meeting on May 10 morning on the sidelines of the ongoing42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.



PM Pham Minh Chinh (right) meets with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10. (Photo: VNA)

PM Sonexay Siphandone expressed his delight at meeting his Vietnamese counterpart again and highly valued the successful visits to Laos by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and PM Chinh. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.



The leaders noted with pleasure the rapid and strong developments of the relations between the two countries, and affirmed their resolve in realising commitments made during PM Chinh’s visit to Singapore in February, especially in economy, trade and investment. Read full story



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam on May 10 on the sideline of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.



At the meeting, the two leaders reached consensus on increasing high-level contact and discussions to facilitate the implementation of the plan of action to roll out the Vietnam-Brunei comprehensive partnership in 2023-2027. Read full story



- Moody’s Investor Service has forecast that Vietnam’s forex reserves excluding gold will rebound to 95 billion USD by the end of the year as the State Bank of Vietnam rebuilds its stockpile.



Nishad Majumdar, a sovereign analyst in Singapore, held that the recent appreciation of VND, which reflects the improved external position, will give the central bank space to rebuild the forex buffers that were spent down during the USD’s rally last year. Read full story



- Amid the fluctuation of the global financial market, the exchange rate in Vietnam has remained stable in the first four months of this year, and the Vietnam dong has been considered one of the most stable currencies in Asia, according to experts.



Market analysis reports released by Mirae Asset Securities Vietnam showed that in April, the USD/VND exchange rate dropped 0.2% and the average exchange rate hovered around 23,500 VND/USD during the month. The rate has remained stable throughout the January-April period. Read full story



- The index of industrial production (IIP) in April was estimated to increase by 3.6% month on month and by 0.5% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).



However, the office also reported that IIP in the first four months of 2023 decreased by 1.8% year on year. The IIP growth in the first four months of 2022 was 7.8%.Read full story



- Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to see a boom in the time ahead when the durian harvest season reaches its peak, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to see a boom in the time ahead. (Photo: VNA)

In the first three months of this year when the main durian season had yet to come, export of the fruit still grew sharply, making up 16% of the country’s fruit and vegetable export revenue, the ministry said./.Read full story



