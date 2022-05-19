☕ Afternoon briefing on May 19
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 19.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ASEAN-US Special Summit. (Photo: VNA)The trip has contributed to promoting the relations between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, and between Vietnam and the UN and the US, while affirming Vietnam’s role and prestige in the international arena. Read full story
During the meeting, Tan briefed his visitors on the outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Read full story
The event will bring together more than 2,500 delegates from management units, enterprises, investment funds, domestic and international organisations and individuals. Read full story
Processing ca tra for export (Photo: VNA)- The Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) under the United States Department of Agriculture has recognised six more Vietnamese pangasius processing factories that are eligible to export products to the US, raising the number of establishments to 19, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department (NAFIQAD).
The information was revealed by Aoyagi Yoichiro, member of Japan’s House of Representatives and head of the festival managing board, at a press conference in Tokyo on May 18. Read full story
Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao (centre) stands on the podium (Photo: VNA)- Vietnam had claimed 125 gold, 76 silver and 74 bronze medals as of May 18 evening, the sixth official competition day of the ongoing SEA Games 31, retaining the top position in the medal table. The host country is getting closer to its set target of 140 golds./. Read full story