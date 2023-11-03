Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his entourage left Hanoi on November 2 evening, concluding their official visit to Vietnam from November 1-2 at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) chairs a welcome ceremony for his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. (Photo: VNA)

While in Vietnam, PM Rutte attended an official welcome ceremony, and engaged in talks and a banquet with PM Chinh.



- There remains an ample room for cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Vietnam in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food stuff and automobile industry, European Commission (EC) Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, who is also the EU's Trade Commissioner, has said.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (R) receives EC Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis (Photo: VNA)

Received by Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man in Hanoi on November 2, the official affirmed Vietnam is an important trade partner of the EU as well as its member countries. Therefore, his visit this time aims to continue promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade.



- A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs paid a working visit to Nicaragua from October 30- November 2.

Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs (right) and President of the Nicaraguan National Assembly Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés (Photo: VNA)

While in Nicaragua, Trac held talks with a high-ranking delegation of the Sandinista National Liberation Front Party (FSLN) of Nicaragua; met with President of the Nicaraguan National Assembly Dr. Gustavo Porras Cortés and Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, and had working sessions with leaders of several ministries and sectors.



- Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has joined those of other countries in opposing the US’s economic and trade embargo on Cuba, emphasising that these measures violate international law and run counter to the fundamental principles and norms of the UN Charter.



Making the remarks at the UN General Assembly's annual debate on the "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba", Giang reaffirmed Vietnam's opposition to all forms of unilateral imposition and sanctions on sovereign nations.



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Nguyen Thi Bich Thao paid a working visit to Debrecen – the capital city of Hajdú-Bihar - in late October to boost cooperation between the two countries’ localities, particularly in labour, education and training.



During her stay, Thao paid courtesy visits to and had working sessions with the Mayor of Debrecen, leaders of Hajdú-Bihar County, and representatives of the University of Debrecen, and met Hungarian friends who love Vietnam, together with nearly 80 Vietnamese students living in the city.



- The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre under its freshly-approved master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.

The central city of Da Nang is striving to become a major socio-economic centre. (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, the city's annual economic growth is set at 9.5-10%, even 12% by 2030, with agriculture, forestry-fishery up 2.5-3% and services, up 9.5-10%.



- Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 30 million domestic and foreign visitors during January – October, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Ho Chi Minh City welcomed more than 30 million domestic and foreign visitors during January – October. (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

The number included 4.12 million foreign tourists, or 82% of the set target. Revenue from accommodation and catering services was more than 89.45 trillion VND (3.6 billion USD), and that from travel service was over 8.9 trillion VND, up 30.6% and 68.3% year on year, respectively.



- Laos has announced the theme and logo for its the Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2024.

Laos announces the theme and logo of ASEAN Chairmanship 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Both the theme "ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience" and the logo aim at reflecting the challenges and opportunities that the ASEAN region has faced over the past decades, reported local media./.




