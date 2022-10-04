☕ Afternoon briefing on October 4
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 4.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, agencies, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities to immediately address shortcomings in the corruption prevention and control, and boost thrift practices.
In a dispatch dated October 3, the leader urged leading officials of ministries, sectors and localities to popularise the outcomes of the 10-year corruption fight as well as tasks and solutions for the coming time.Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to prioritise assistance for Vietnam, while receiving Era Dabla-Norris, head of the organisation’s Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 3.
PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) reveives Era Dabla-Norris, head of the IMF’s Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific, in Hanoi on October 3. (Photo: VNA)The host leader appreciated IMF’s precious assistance for Vietnam so far, including policy consultation, technical support, and personnel training, especially its analysis, assessment, and recommendations about economic governance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also applauded the fund’s timely and appropriate policy measures and response over the last two years to help countries surmount the most trying times of the pandemic.Read full story
– Empowered by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on October 3 presented a Friendship Order to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in honour of his valuable contributions to promoting bilateral ties.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) presents a Friendship Order to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the ceremony, Son said that the noble order demonstrated the Vietnamese State’s and people’s acknowledgement of the diplomat’s contributions to developing the bilateral relations as well as his sentiments to Vietnam.Read full story
– Vietnam underlined its resolute condemnation against terrorist acts in any form or for any purpose at a plenary meeting held by the Sixth Committee (Legal) of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on October 3.
In his remarks, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, held that the countries need to have a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism at the national, regional, and global levels, with the UN playing the coordinating role, in line with international law and the UN Charter.Read full story
– Vietnam earned some 394.2 trillion VND (16.05 billion USD) from tourism in the first nine months of this year, equivalent to 78% of the figure recorded in 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
Foreign tourists in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said the country welcomed over 1.8 million foreign tourists in the nine-month period, of which 1.2 million were recorded in the third quarter of this year, 2.5 times the figure in the previous quarter. The Republic of Korea (RoK), the US and Asian countries like Cambodia, Japan, Singapore and Thailand are the biggest sources of tourists for Vietnam, the agency noted.Read full story
– The General Department of Vietnam Customs announced on October 4 that its state budget revenue surpassed 328.83 trillion VND (13.77 billion USD) in the first nine months of 2022, up 14.7% year-on-year.
This year, the sector was assigned to collect 352 trillion VND for the State budget. In the remaining months, the general department will maintain concerted and drastic measures to facilitate trade, improve the efficiency of state management, and prevent losses in budget collection. Read full story
- UNFPA Regional Director of Asia and the Pacific Bjorn Andersson on October 4 spoke highly of Vietnam's efforts in addressing son preference and gender-biased sex selection over the last 15 years.
Addressing the “South-South Consultation Workshop on Addressing Son Preference, Undervaluing of Girls, and Gender-Biased Sex Selections”, organised in Hanoi by UNFPA Asia and the Pacific, Andersson described the country's track record on the work as "very good", adding that many good practices have emerged.Read full story
- Vietnam will invest in 10 energy technologies in the 2021-2030 period with a view to ensuring energy security for the country’s socio-economic development, as part of the “Research, Application and Development of Energy Technologies” programme.
They include advanced technologies in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas, photovoltaic solar energy, smart electrical grids, radiation and radioisotope techniques in agriculture, industry, natural resources, and the environment, among others./.Read full story